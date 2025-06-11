Russia offers Elon Musk political asylum after recent fall out with Trump

Russian officials have extended an offer of political asylum to tech billionaire Elon Musk following his recent fall out with Donald Trump.

In an interview with TASS, Dmitry Novikov, first deputy chairman of Russia’s State Duma Committee on International Affairs, told the state-run news agency that if Musk ever needed political asylum, Russia could provide it for him.

“I think Musk is playing a completely different game, that he won’t need political asylum, although if he did, Russia, of course, could provide it,” Dmitry told TASS.

The offer comes as tensions between Musk and Trump escalate over disagreements regarding Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, dubbed the “One Big Beautiful Bill.”

The feud erupted after Musk, who reportedly donated $300 million to Trump’s 2024 campaign, criticized the GOP-backed bill as a “disgusting abomination” and called for Trump’s impeachment in a now-deleted X post.

Trump retaliated, threatening to review government contracts with Musk’s companies, including SpaceX.