Russia reaffirms solidarity with Venezuela after “act of armed aggression” by US

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned what it called an “act of armed aggression against Venezuela” by the United States, calling any “excuses” given to justify such actions “untenable.”

“We reaffirm our solidarity with the Venezuelan people and our support for the Bolivarian leadership’s course of action aimed at protecting the country’s national interests and sovereignty,” a statement from the foreign ministry said.

The ministry added that Latin America must “remain a zone of peace.”

“In the current situation, it is important, first and foremost, to prevent further escalation and to focus on finding a way out of the situation through dialogue,” the statement said. “Venezuela must be guaranteed the right to determine its own destiny without any destructive, let alone military, interference from outside.”

The Russian Embassy in capital city Caracas is operating as usual, according to the ministry, which added: “At present, there is no information about any Russian citizens who have been affected.”