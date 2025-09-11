Russia responds after firing drones into Poland’s airspace in major escalation

Russia has responded to allegations that a number of its drones crossed into Polish territory.

This morning Poland’s Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that NATO soliders and his country’s armed forces had been scrambled to intercept a number of drones – later identified as Russian – which had crossed into Polish airspace overnight.

It marks time since the 2022 invasion of Ukraine where a NATO member has engaged in direct combat with Russia.

Tusk condemned the move as a major provocation, suggesting it was the closest his country had come to ‘open conflict since WW2’.

Russia’s ministry of defence has now responded to the allegations made by Poland and NATO, saying there were no plans to attack Polish territory.

“No targets on the territory of Poland were planned for striking.

“The maximum flight range of the Russian UAVs used in the strike, which allegedly crossed the border with Poland, does not exceed 700 km.”

The statement added that Russia was ready to ‘hold consultations’ with Poland over the presence of drones, saying: “Nevertheless, we are ready to hold consultations with the Ministry of Defence of Poland on this matter.”

The number of drones which crossed into Polish territory is yet to be verified, however Tusk put the estimated number at 19 while Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested the number of drones was around 24.

Of the drones which crossed into Polish airspace, the wreckage of seven and eighth unidentified object have been recovered.

The statement from the Russian defence ministry follows a morning of mixed messages from Vladimir Putin’s country, with the Kremlin previously declining to comment on the allegations.

Meanwhile a Russian diplomat rejected the reports, saying the claims were ‘groundless’.

Belarus, which shares a border with both Poland and Russia, has also commented on the escalation, confirmed that its military had shot down numerous drones which had ‘lost their track’ but did not confirm whether there were Ukrainian or Russian.

The violation of Polish airspace occurred during a wide scale drone and missile attack on Ukraine by Russia.

Several countries have also condemned the presence of Russian drones in Poland, with UK Defence Minister John Healey calling the move ‘reckless’, ‘dangerous’ and ‘unprecedented’.

He also added that UK armed forces would ‘”look at options to bolster’ NATO air defence over Poland.