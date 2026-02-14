Breaking News : Russia Rushes Humanitarian Oil to Cuba as Fuel Crisis Hits Critical Levels!

In a bold move amid escalating geopolitical tensions, Russia has announced plans to deliver crude oil and petroleum products to Cuba as humanitarian aid in the coming days.

This comes as the island nation grapples with severe fuel shortages, worsened by halted supplies from Venezuela and ongoing U.S. sanctions—leaving airlines grounded and daily life disrupted. The Russian Embassy in Havana confirmed the shipment to Izvestia, marking Moscow’s latest support for its longtime ally after a 100,000-ton delivery last year.

This aid underscores Russia’s defiance against U.S. efforts to isolate Cuba, with the Kremlin in talks to provide further assistance. Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Source: Reuters, TASS, and The Moscow Times