Russia Says 85 Drones Intercepted Overnight Across Multiple Regions





Russia’s Defense Ministry reported that air defense systems intercepted a total of 85 Ukrainian drones overnight across at least five regions.





The interceptions were recorded over Belgorod, Voronezh, Rostov, Samara, and Saratov, along with areas above Crimea, the Sea of Azov, and the Black Sea — all key strategic zones.





Authorities have not released details on damage or casualties, but the scale of the incident highlights continued high-intensity aerial activity along multiple fronts.