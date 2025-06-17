Russia says Iran is acting within its right to self-defense

Russia is the latest country to speak up in favor of Iran in their ongoing battle with Israel which is escalating at a faster pace.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has sent a message to the public, stating that Iran is acting within its right to self-defense.

According to the miniatry, Iran’s attack on Israel was taken as part of the right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter.

The attack is in response to attacks launched by Israel on Iranian target, causing major damages.

It is important to note that earlier this June, Reuters reported Putin condemning Israeli actions against Iran.

The report does not however, explicitly state Russia endorsed Iran’s self-defense rights in that specific context.

In fact Russia has previously expressed support for Iran’s right to self-defense, particularly in 2024.