Russia Sends Il-76 Aircraft With 13 Tons of Humanitarian Aid to Iran Via Azerbaijan



Russia’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has dispatched a special humanitarian flight carrying more than 13 tons of medical aid to Iran, according to regional media reports.





The shipment was transported aboard a Russian Il-76 military transport aircraft, which delivered a large consignment of first aid kits, medicines, and pharmaceutical supplies intended to support civilians in Iran. The aircraft landed at Lankaran International Airport in Azerbaijan, where the cargo is being transferred to ground transport before crossing into Iran through the Astara border crossing.





Officials said the humanitarian cargo includes essential medical and pharmaceutical supplies designed to assist Iranian civilians, highlighting Russia’s use of Azerbaijan as a logistical transit route for the delivery.





The aid delivery underscores ongoing regional coordination for humanitarian assistance, with Azerbaijan facilitating the transfer of the shipment from air transport to overland routes leading into Iran.



Source: Trend News Agency, AZERTAC