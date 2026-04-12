Russia Sends Warship to Guard Sanction-Busting Oil Tankers in NATO Waters





Russia is done playing nice with Western interference. The Northern Fleet destroyer Severomorsk is now patrolling the Baltic Sea off Denmark and Germany, escorting its so-called “shadow fleet” of tankers hauling sanctioned oil.





This move comes as Urals crude surges to $116 a barrel, the highest in over 13 years, thanks to supply chaos from the Iran conflict. That’s nearly double what Moscow budgeted, handing Putin a massive revenue windfall to keep funding his Ukraine campaign without breaking a sweat.





Video shows the Russian warship shadowing a Danish ferry, turning busy commercial sea lanes into a potential flashpoint. While the West plays pirate games trying to seize tankers, Russia is protecting its assets the old-fashioned way with steel and guns.





Escalation in European waters just got real. The Biden-era sanctions strategy is backfiring spectacularly, enriching the Kremlin and militarizing vital shipping routes. This won’t end quietly.