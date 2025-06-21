Russia has issued a warnings to Israel and the United States against any attempts to assassinate Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, amid escalating tensions in the Israel-Iran conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking in St. Petersburg, refused to speculate on the possibility of such an assassination, emphasizing the need for diplomacy and noting the consolidation of Iranian unity around its leadership.

A Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson also cautioned that Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities could risk a nuclear catastrophe, reinforcing Russia’s stance against escalation.

Additionally, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned the U.S. against providing direct military aid to Israel, stating that such actions would radically destabilize the entire situation.

These warnings come in the context of recent reports indicating that Israel had an opportunity to assassinate Khamenei but was dissuaded by U.S. President Donald Trump, who deemed it escalatory and likely to destabilize the region.

Many across media platforms highlight Russia’s stark warning against targeting Khamenei, framing it as a red line that could heighten geopolitical risks.

Russia’s position appears rooted in its strategic alliance with Iran, including cooperation on nuclear energy and opposition to U.S. demands for zero uranium enrichment by Iran.