Russia warns it’s citizens to refrain from travelling to Iran or Israel as Putin doesn’t want to have a hand in ongoing fued

The ongoing tension between Iran and Israel has forced Russia to send a great advice to it’s citizens.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry has advised its citizens to avoid traveling to Iran and Israel at the moment.

The warning is due to heightened regional tensions, particularly following Israeli airstrikes and the potential for further escalation.

The ministry urged Russians in these countries to follow safety protocols and stay updated via embassy communications.

This warning is with respect to similar advisories from other nations, like the UK, France, and Germany.

All these countries are looking out for the safety of their citizens amid fears of retaliatory actions linked to the ongoing Israel-Iran conflict.

Israel strike iran with missiles targeting multiple military bases, nuclear sites and military leaders residence earlier.

It is expected that Iran will return the favor and their Supreme Leader has already made a promise to strike back.

Russia on the other hand is still battling with Ukraine and remained focused on their mission against finding an agreement with their neighbors.

The country is not interested in picking sides in the ongoing Iran – Israel conflict and has warmed citizens to be vigilant.