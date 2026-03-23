Russia Warns U.S.: Hands Off Iran’s Russian-Built Nuclear Plant



Russia has issued a sharp warning to the United States against any strikes on Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant, a facility Russia designed, constructed, and still helps operate. The plant, which generates vital electricity for Iran, houses Russian personnel and relies on Russian-supplied fuel.





The alert follows a recent U.S.-Israeli projectile strike that landed dangerously close—mere meters from the reactor—prompting condemnation from Moscow as a reckless act that risks radiological disaster and sets a dangerous precedent.

Kremlin officials and Rosatom leaders have stressed that attacking such sites could trigger irreparable regional consequences, including widespread contamination.





This comes amid heightened Middle East tensions, with Russia firmly backing Iran and signaling it will not tolerate threats to its strategic nuclear cooperation in the region. The message is clear: crossing this red line invites serious escalation.