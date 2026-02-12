Russia warns West against militarizing Greenland, vows countermeasures



Russia has warned Western nations against militarizing Greenland, calling such moves a direct threat to Moscow and promising military countermeasures if provocations continue. The Arctic island has become a geopolitical flashpoint since U.S. President Donald Trump expressed interest in acquiring it.





At the same time, Russia reiterated it will respect limits of the expired New START nuclear treaty, provided the U.S. does the same, highlighting ongoing concerns over nuclear arms and strategic stability.





Tensions in the Arctic are rising as nations increase strategic posturing, military presence, and resource ambitions, raising questions about regional security and nuclear diplomacy.