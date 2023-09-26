Russian Admiral seriously hurt after missile hit navy headquarters killing nine people

The commander of the Russian military were badly hurt when Ukrainian missiles hit Vladimir Putin‘s navy base in the Black Sea.

Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk and Lieutenant General Oleg Tsekov got badly hurt when Storm Shadow missiles struck the Navy HQ in Sevastopol, stated Ukraine’s military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov.

At least nine members of the military died and 16 were injured in the attack.

The leader of the group, Colonel-General Alexander Romanchuk, is seriously injured, according to the person in charge of intelligence who spoke to Voice of America.

The head of the staff, Lieutenant-General Oleg Tsekov, is not awake or aware of his surroundings.

We are still figuring out how many regular servicemen who are not employees of the headquarters are injured.

These are soldiers who are working, protecting, and more — they are not part of the list that I told everyone about.

‘Romanchuck is leading the Russian forces in Zaporizhzhia, where Ukraine is trying to fight back,’ Rob Lee, an expert at the Foreign Police Research Institute wrote on Twitter.

A video shows the time when the second missile hit the building that was already on fire.

There are some reports saying that Admiral Viktor Sokolov, who is the commander of the Black Sea Fleet, was also hit and died. However, this information has not been confirmed yet.

Some people thought he wasn’t around.

Russia has not provided any information on the number of people who were killed or injured in the attack on annexed Crimea. Their official news reports did not mention the embarrassing strike.

Today, Russian air defenses were active in and around Sevastopol, which is the main naval port in the peninsula.

Romanchuk is the leader of the Russian military in the area called Zaporizhzhia, which is currently under Russian control. In 2023, he was given a higher rank called colonel-general.

Tsekov is the leader of a group called the 200th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade. This group is part of the Coastal Forces of the Russian Navy’s Northern Fleet.

Smoke was seen pouring out of the main building where the fleet of Russian ships is located, near the Black Sea in the city of Sevastopol. This happened right after loud explosions were heard.

Pictures of what happened after the event appeared to show a hole in the upper part of the back of the building where the roof collapsed.

People in the city center close by claimed to have seen missiles flying in the sky just before an explosion. Videos also captured smoke being seen from a crowded main road.

Russian officials, who have been in charge of the peninsula since it was taken from Ukraine without permission in 2014, have asked the local people to go to shelters if they hear the siren, while firefighters try to control the fire.

Some people who support the Russian war want to strike back at Ukrainian military headquarters.

The Rybar Telegram channel issued a warning saying that if control and command centers are not targeted, the AFU attacks will become more intense.

“In Kyiv, the GUR and SBU, which are responsible for regular raids, are working without any interruption. ”

Sergei Mardan, who studies wars, wrote an article for Komsomolskaya Pravda. He said that the attack on the Black Sea Fleet headquarters in Sevastopol is a big hit to the powerful people in Russia who wanted to end the conflict in autumn 2023.

They are still not willing to fight. They are willing to accept any, even very embarrassing, terms for a truce.

“They believe that Putin made a huge mistake starting the war on February 24, 2022, and they want to do everything possible to make him understand this. ”

‘They think it would be best if Russia had a small loss in a war. ‘

He said that Russia was going in the wrong direction.

Our enemies will make us fight because they refuse to accept a small loss.

‘They plan to win against the Russian army and completely weaken the Russian government. ‘

Budanov did not confirm that Russia’s claims were true. The claims were that Ukraine used missiles given to them by Britain and France at the fleet headquarters.

“He said that he cannot answer and hopes that you can understand him. ”