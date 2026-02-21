🚨 Breaking News : Russian Agents Rented Flats Near Kyiv Presidential Office in Plot to Unalive Zelenskyy – Report 🚨

According to a CNN investigation reported by RBC-Ukraine, Russian intelligence operatives covertly rented apartments in close proximity to the Office of the President of Ukraine in Kyiv at the outset of the full-scale invasion with explicit orders to ass∆ssinate President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and seize control of Ukraine.

📍 What happened:

• At the beginning of Russia’s full-scale invasion in 2022, agents linked to Russian intelligence secured multiple rental flats immediately adjacent to Ukraine’s presidential headquarters in central Kyiv reportedly stationed there with orders to either capture or unalive President Zelenskyy if he did not flee.

• A source close to the Ukrainian president told CNN these agents were deployed specifically as part of Kremlin plans to decapitate Ukrainian leadership and force state collapse.

• Zelenskyy has survived nearly a dozen documented ass∆ssination attempts by Russian operatives since the invasion began, and he has publicly confirmed multiple plots against his life.

📌 Previous uncovered plots include:

• In April 2024, Ukrainian and Polish intelligence uncovered a Russian agent preparing to unalive Zelenskyy during a visit to Poland.

• In May 2024, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) exposed a Russian network planning to unalive top Ukrainian security officials including Zelenskyy.

• In June 2025, a Polish national recruited by Russian intelligence was uncovered planning a major ass∆ssination attempt on Ukrainian soil near Rzeszów Airport, using drones or sniper systems. The plot was foiled by Ukrainian and Polish security services.

💬 The CNN reporting highlights that these ass∆ssination plans were not isolated incidents but part of a broader Russian strategy early in the war to dismantle Ukraine’s leadership and morale.

📰 Source: Report by RBC-Ukraine citing CNN investigation.