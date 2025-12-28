Russian ex-diplomat jailed 12 years for selling secrets to U.S. intelligence

A Moscow court has sentenced Arseniy Konovalov, a former employee of Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs to 12 years in a maximum-security penal colony.

According to Russian security officials, Arseniy was jailed after he was found guilty of passing classified information to U.S. intelligence services.

Russian authorities say Konovalov transferred secret information for financial reward during a long-term assignment with the Russian consulate in the United States.

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), which handles counter-intelligence operations, announced the sentence on 26 December 2025 following a trial on charges of high treason.

State media released footage from March 2024 showing Konovalov’s arrest by FSB agents, moments after he was detained on suspicion of cooperating with foreign intelligence.

The FSB did not publicly disclose details about the specific content of the information allegedly passed on or which U.S. agency was involved.

In addition to the prison sentence, reports say Konovalov was fined and will face further restrictions on his freedom after his release, although the conviction has not yet taken legal effect.