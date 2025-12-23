Russian General k!lled in Moscow Car Bombing

A senior Russian military official was killed on Monday after an explosive device detonated beneath his car in southern Moscow, according to Russia’s Investigative Committee.

The committee said Lt. Gen. Fanil Sarvarov, head of the Russian General Staff’s Operational Training Department, died from injuries sustained in the blast. Investigators stated that the explosive device had been planted under the vehicle and was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in Moscow.

A criminal case has been opened, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities said they are considering multiple theories surrounding the attack, including possible involvement by Ukrainian intelligence services.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on the allegation.