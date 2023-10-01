Russian general’ returns from dead after Black Sea Fleet attack

The admiral from Russia, who people thought was dead after Ukraine said he was hit by a missile, has shown up again for the second time.

On Monday, it was announced that the leader of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet, Viktor Sokolov, was one of 34 officers who died in a missile attack in Sevastopol, Crimea.

The videos and pictures taken by witnesses, along with satellite images, clearly show that the main building of the fleet has been damaged.

However, Russian state media aired a video the following day claiming to show Sokolov alive. This led Ukraine to state that they were trying to confirm whether he was actually deceased.

Sokolov looked happy and healthy as he spoke to reporters today. He was at a ceremony for the Black Sea Fleet’s football team.

A local news channel called First Sevastopol showed a video of Sokolov answering a reporter’s question about the attack during a press conference.

“He asks what happened to us. ” ‘Nothing bad occurred to us. Life continues

However, he doesn’t mention anything about how 33 of his friends on the ship died in the explosion.

In another video shown on Zvezda, a TV network controlled by the Russian Ministry of Defence, the admiral proudly states that his fleet is accomplishing the missions assigned to them.

He mentioned that the 810th Marine Brigade, which is a group of soldiers in the Black Sea Fleet, received a special honor called the Order of Admiral Fyodor Ushakov.

The highest military award is named after a commander from the 18th-century who was a great naval leader and never lost a battle. He was also chosen as the patron saint of the Russian navy.

Sokolov said that everyone knows our marine Infantry’s accomplishments are always shown on television.

But there is no proof of when the footage was recorded. According to the media, Sokolov supposedly spoke at a ceremony celebrating Chernomorets Sevastopol’s victory in the Russian Armed Forces Championship.

But, the Crimean Football Union said that the team won the tournament on September 18.

Sevastopol said that Sokolov supposedly claimed the ceremony was canceled because he was too busy and that it would be rescheduled for a later date.

FC Chernomorets Sevastopol posted some pictures of Sokolov at the event on the club’s Telegram account today. He can be seen lifting a trophy up to celebrate the club’s win.

The event took place at the Yekaterininsky Hall of the Officers’ House of the Black Sea Fleet.

Today, the football team received a special award from the Black Sea Fleet Commander, Admiral Viktor Sokolov.

The players thanked the leader of the Black Sea Fleet for being involved in the football club and gave him a special ball with signatures from the champions.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol in Russia, announced on August 29th that the 810th Brigade had received a military award. He shared this information in a post on the messaging app Telegram.

Ukraine’s special forces said on Monday that they have killed Sokolov in the attack last week.

Yesterday, Russia’s Ministry of Defence shared a picture of Sokolov participating in a meeting with high-ranking defence officials from a distance.

The video shown on state media has been changed a lot to make it look like the commander is in it many times.

Just a few minutes ago, a Russian news agency called TASS quoted a Kremlin spokesperson named Dmitry Peskov. He told reporters that he doesn’t know anything about the supposed death of Sokolov, the commander of the Black Sea Fleet.