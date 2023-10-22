Russian military aircraft carrying unknown load erupts in tremendous flame

A plane from the Russian military blew up in a big ball of fire while trying to fly away from a far away airbase. It was carrying something unknown.

The Il-76 plane was on the runway when one of its engines caught fire, causing the plane to move off the runway. The fire quickly started spreading.

According to reports, it is believed that there were eight people on the craft. They were transporting some military cargo, but managed to escape before the craft caught fire.

A video showed a Russian military aircraft on fire at a base in Tajikistan called Ayni airbase (also known as Gissar air base), which is near the capital city Dushanbe.

According to reports on Telegram, the plane’s identification number was not initially revealed.

However, the crashed plane is thought to be RF-86900. This plane was previously used to deliver supplies for Putin’s war in Belarus.

A comment from a source said that they are not revealing the information about what is in the cargo for political reasons related to war.

He also mentioned that the airplane might have been owned by Vladimir Putin’s special Pskov airborne troops. It is said that Ukraine attacked and destroyed five Il-76s.

“He said it’s a real disaster if it’s the Pskov regiment because we have already lost five. ”

Based on what the person saw, the fire first started in the engine and then quickly spread to the rest of the vehicle.

The big airplane is the second one to blow up on the runway in the last month.

In September, a plane made in Russia was recorded as it went out of control and crashed off a runway in Africa. It then burst into flames and exploded. People suspected that the jet might be connected to the Wagner Group.

The jet caught fire in Mali, where Wagner’s soldiers are based. This happened a few weeks after their leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died when his plane exploded during a flight near Moscow.

People who know about Wagner said that the Russian mercenary group is not connected to the flight, even though they are currently working in Mali.

However, they did not say for certain that Wagner was connected to the plane.