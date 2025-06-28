Russian President Putin will not attend BRICS Summit in Brazil, he may be arrested due to an ICC arrest warrant

Russian President, Vladimir Putin will not be attending the upcoming BRICS Summit in Brazil this year.

The decision has been made by his administration due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC issued the warrant in March 2023, accusing Putin of war crimes related to the Ukraine conflict, specifically the unlawful deportation of children.

Interestingly, Brazil happened to be an ICC member state which means it is obligated to arrest him if he enters the country.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed president Putin’s decision to the public in a press statement.

He stated that the president will participate in the summit virtually instead, prioritizing his safety.

This development highlights the ongoing tension between Russia and international legal bodies amid the Ukraine conflict.