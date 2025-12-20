Russian President Vladimir Putin demands respect in bitter year-end remarks

Russian President, Vladimir Putin’s annual marathon press conference once again unfolded as a mix of local governance complaints and sweeping geopolitical commentary, signalling his red lines on the war haven’t shifted during his annual press conference, on the heels of Europe’s $105 billion lifeline for Ukraine

This year’s event followed Europe’s decision to extend a $105 billion interest-free loan to Ukraine, aimed at sustaining Kyiv’s resistance against Moscow. While European leaders stopped short of diverting frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, the loan effectively provides Ukraine with both time and resources as the war, launched by Putin in February 2022, nears its fourth year.

With the aid package in mind, Putin struck a hard tone on the conflict, listing what he described as Russia’s incremental gains on the battlefield. He claimed Russian forces were “advancing across the whole of the front line,” naming towns and villages that Moscow says are now under full or partial control.

The press conference, which lasted more than four hours, also saw Putin deflect responsibility for the heavy loss of life, insisting that Russia “did not start this war.” At the same time, he hinted at conditional openness to negotiations, saying Moscow was ready to end the conflict peacefully based on principles previously outlined, while addressing what he repeatedly referred to as the “root causes” of the crisis.

That phrase remains central to Russia’s long-standing demands, including Ukraine’s withdrawal from the Donbas region, a halt to NATO expansion, and fundamental political changes in Kyiv.

Putin again revisited grievances over NATO’s eastward expansion after the Cold War, arguing that Russia would not resort to further “special military operations” if it were treated with respect.

Critics note that Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine directly contributed to NATO’s expansion in Northern Europe, undercutting that argument.

The remarks come as US President Donald Trump’s administration pushes ahead with an unconventional diplomatic effort to bring both sides to the negotiating table.

Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, is expected to hold talks with senior Russian figures, including Kirill Dmitriev, head of Russia’s sovereign wealth fund and a key Putin ally, as discussions continue on possible pathways to end the war.

Putin publicly praised Trump’s role, saying the American president was “making serious efforts to end the conflict.” However, it remains unclear how sincere the Russian leader is about ending the same war, as his core demands and red lines appear largely unchanged