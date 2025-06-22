Russian soldier k!lls and eats his comrade to survive Ukraine war

A Russian soldier on the frontlines in Ukraine murd£red his comrade and ate the corpse to survive the grim wartime conditions, Kyiv’s military intelligence reported.

The Russian soldier who ate his comrade was eventually k!lled in action.

A call between two Russian soldiers, who shared the jaw-dropping story of the cannibalistic soldier identified as Brelok, who k!lled his countryman named Foma, was allegedly intercepted by Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence, according to the Kyiv Post.

“Fking hell… Brelok fking ate him, fk me… nobody went anywhere. Brelok took him out and then ate him for fking two weeks,” the first caller said.

“No fking way… Holy sh*t… Fk my bald skull. Was Brelok really found as a 200?” the other person replied, using Soviet era slang for a soldier found k!lled in action.

“Yeah, they say he was a 200. He ate his comrade. So yeah… something to think about. I was shocked myself,” the caller concluded.

Brelok was found de@d, according to the report.

Russia has recruited hardened criminals — including murd£rers and convicted cannibals — to bolster its ranks during the country’s three-year invasion of Ukraine.

Denis Gorin, a cannibal from Sakhalin, who k!lled four people and was sentenced to 22 years in prison in 2012, ate part of the body of one of his victims, Politico reported, citing Radio Liberty.

Another criminal, Nikolay Ogolobiak — a Satanist convicted of k!lling two young women and cooking their organs in 2008 — was also sent to fight for Russia back in 2023, according to that report.

Convict Dmitry Malyshev, who was jailed for k!lling three men and pan-frying one of their hearts, was also sent to the frontlines to fight Ukraine, the Daily Mail reported.