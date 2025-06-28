Ruud van Nistelrooy leaves Leicester City by mutual consent

Leicester City have confirmed the departure of Ruud van Nistelrooy as first team manager, ending months of speculation about his future following the club’s relegation from the Premier League.

The announcement comes just over six weeks before the start of the new Championship season and follows a troubled summer for the Foxes, who also lost first-team coach Brian Barry-Murphy to Cardiff City earlier this month. Van Nistelrooy’s exit has been widely anticipated after Leicester endured a disastrous run of form last season, losing eight consecutive Premier League matches without scoring a single goal.

Speculation had suggested that the timing of the announcement was linked to the start of a new financial year, possibly to mitigate financial implications tied to the club’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR). Leicester now face a fresh threat of a points deduction, after the Premier League referred the club to an independent commission for further PSR violations.

In a statement following his exit, Van Nistelrooy said: “I would like to personally thank the Leicester City players, coaches, academy and all the staff I have worked with for their professionalism and dedication during my time at the club and to thank the fans for their support, and take this opportunity to wish the club well for the future.”

Appointed in November last year to replace Steve Cooper, Van Nistelrooy enjoyed a promising start with four points from his first two matches. However, optimism quickly turned to disillusionment as the team slumped to seven straight losses, including a damaging 3–0 defeat to fellow strugglers Wolves.

The January transfer window did little to help. With financial constraints looming, the club’s only signing was Parma full-back Woyo Coulibaly for £3 million, who made just one start. Tensions reportedly escalated between Van Nistelrooy and several players, including Jannik Vestergaard and Harry Winks, both of whom were left out of matchday squads for much of the campaign.

Though a 2–1 away win at Tottenham momentarily lifted spirits, it was followed by a 4–0 thrashing at Everton, the beginning of an eight-match scoreless streak that ultimately sealed the team’s relegation.

Criticism of Van Nistelrooy’s tactics and team selections mounted, especially his persistence with underperforming players like Wout Faes, James Justin, and Jordan Ayew. Fan frustration grew, though much of it was directed at the club’s hierarchy rather than the dugout.

Attention now turns to who will take the reins at the King Power Stadium. Leicester’s financial situation is expected to heavily influence their next appointment, with the club reportedly unwilling to pay compensation for a manager currently under contract. Among the frontrunners are former Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Michael Carrick, recently sacked by Middlesbrough. Both are out of work and considered viable due to their respective experience and affordability.

Dyche is said to be in talks with the club and has a relationship with Leicester’s Director of Football Jon Rudkin, while Carrick fits the mould of a young, progressive coach favoured by chairman Khun Top Srivaddhanaprabha. Sheffield Wednesday’s Danny Rohl is another possibility, though the cost of releasing him from his current role may be prohibitive.

Van Nistelrooy’s departure marks a tumultuous chapter in Leicester’s recent history, with the club now facing the twin challenges of Championship football and looming financial sanctions.