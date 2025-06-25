A statement circulating online claiming that Rwandan President Paul Kagame is seriously ill and under intensive medical care has now been confirmed as fake. The statement, which appeared to be issued by the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Monday, 23 June 2025, sparked widespread concern across the region.

Rwanda Denies President Paul Kagame Is Seriously Sick

The fake document claimed Kagame was experiencing a “serious health crisis” and was being treated by a specialised team. It went on to urge Rwandans to remain calm and pray for their Head of State, while assuring citizens that the country’s institutions remained functional.

iHarare presents the full statement below:

“Official Statement on the Health of H.E. President Paul Kagame

Ref: RDF/DPA/A/10/03/25

Kigali, June 23, 2025

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) wishes to inform the public that His Excellency President Paul Kagame is currently facing a serious health crisis.

We confirm that recent reports regarding his condition are accurate. The President’s condition is very unstable at this time, and he remains under intensive medical care by a specialized team.

We call on all Rwandans and friends of Rwanda to stay united and to lift up our Head of State in their prayers during this critical period.

We also encourage the population to remain calm. The institutions of the Republic remain functional, and the RDF stands fully committed to safeguarding peace, order, and national stability.

We will continue to provide official updates as appropriate.

End”

Weeks of Silence Fuelled Rumours

The fake news comes amid growing speculation about Kagame’s whereabouts. The president reportedly left the country over two weeks ago, allegedly heading to Europe for medical reasons. In the absence of any public update, rumours have taken over, with social media users guessing everything from his location to the seriousness of his condition.

Some speculate he is in Germany, others suggest Belgium, but no official source has confirmed any of these details. The fake statement has only added to the confusion and anxiety among citizens.