



Rwanda to have nuclear energy in early 2030s, Kagame says.



Rwandan President Paul Kagame delivers his keynote address at the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (Neisa) in Kigali on May 19, 2026.





Rwandan President Paul Kagame announced that Rwanda expects to have nuclear energy operational by the early 2030s. He made this declaration during his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa (NEISA 2026), held at the Kigali Convention Centre on May 19, 2026.





Rwanda is heavily prioritizing Small Modular Reactors (SMRs). Kagame emphasized that SMRs are cheaper, scalable, and better suited for African grids.





IAEA Milestone Achievement: The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) officially handed over the final report for Phase 1 of the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR). This assessment confirms Rwanda’s systemic readiness to advance to Phase 2, which includes preparatory work for a nuclear power plant.





Energy Mix Strategy: The government targets nuclear energy to supply 60% to 70% of the country’s electricity in the long term, reducing dependence on expensive imported liquid fuels.





Strengthened Cooperation: A formal agreement was signed between IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi and Rwandan Infrastructure Minister Jimmy Gasore to assist Rwanda with capacity building, regulatory consistency, and grid integration.



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