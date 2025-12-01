Rwandan man Lives 55 Years in Isolation After Terrifying Fear of Women





A 71-year-old man, Calixte Nzamwita, has spent the last 55 years in self-imposed isolation, avoiding any form of contact with women due to an intense, irrational fear.



In a mini-documentary by Afrimax Media, Nzamwita revealed that he has confined himself to a one-room house since he was 16, erecting a 15-foot fence to keep women away. The small room serves as his kitchen, bedroom, and toilet.





“I locked myself inside my house so that I could keep women at a distance. I don’t want women around me because they make me really scared,” he said.

Despite his fear, local women in his community have supported him over the years, delivering food and supplies from a distance. One neighbor shared: “We toss things into his house, and he comes out to pick them. He doesn’t want us close.”





Observers believe Nzamwita may be suffering from gynophobia, a rare and extreme fear of women, though it remains formally unrecognized in standard psychiatric manuals.

