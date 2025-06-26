SA Court Secures and Restricts Remains of Zambia’s Sixth President Edgar Lungu

Gauteng Court Secures and Restricts Remains of Zambia’s Sixth President

(In the High Court of South Africa (Gautend Division -Pretoria)

…Only the First to Seventh Respondents (Mama Esther Lungu, Family and Spokesperson) are permited to visit and to inspect and/or allow further individuals to visit and to inspect the body of the late President.

2. If any party wishes to intervene in the application, they are to file their Notice of

Motion and Founding Affidavit and/or any Answering Affdavit on or before the 18

July 2025.

4. The Notice to Oppose to be filed by the Respondents on or before the 30 June 2025.

5. The Applicant is ordered to file its Amended Notice of Motion and Supplementary Founding Affidavit in the application seeking the repatriation of the body of the late President to Zambia, on or before the 4 July 2025.



6. The Respondents are ordered to file their Opposing Affidavits and Heads of Arguement, on or before 11th July 2025.

7. The Applicant is ordered to file its Replying Affidavit and Heads of Argument,

Chronology and List of Authorities, on or before the 18 July 2025.

8. The Respondents are to file their Heads of Argument, Chronology and List of Authorities on or before the 24 July 2025.

9. The parties are to file a Joint Practice Note and Joint Chronology on or before the 25

July 2025 and be heard as a special motion on the 4 August|2025.

10.All parties agree to electronic service on their appointed attoneys of record.

11.The costs of the urgent application are reserved to be determined when when the the main application is heard.