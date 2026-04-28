“SA IS BACK ON TRACK!”, MINISTER HAILS RAMAPHOSA AS TOURISM SOARS AND JOBS RISE





At vibrant Freedom Day celebrations in Bloemfontein, Minister Gayton McKenzie delivered a ringing endorsement of President Cyril Ramaphosa, declaring the country is finally moving forward with purpose.





In a bold, upbeat address, McKenzie pointed to a surge in tourism now hitting 10.8 million visitors as a clear sign of renewed confidence. He also highlighted a stabilising rand and growing job creation, painting a picture of an economy regaining its footing.





His message was clear: after years of uncertainty, South Africa is being steered with direction and the results, he says, are starting to show.