SA MAN ARRESTED FOR DIGGING UP GRAVES AND SLEEPING WITH THE REMAINS



Police have nabbed a 29-year-old man for allegedly digging up graves and collecting human remains in S’walala in the Masoyi area near Hazyview in Mpumalanga.



The graves that were tampered with were entities to be those of the suspect’s father and grandfather.



Police who were tasked to trace the suspect say they found him asleep in his bed with the bones believed to be from the graves positioned next to him.



The suspect is expected to appear at the Masoyi Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.



Southern Classic Media