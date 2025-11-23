“SA MEN TRAPPED IN UKRAINE WAR ZONE AFTER ‘TRAINING PROMISE’ — NOW TOLD TO STOP CRYING AND FIGHT”





What started as a promise of “security and bodyguard training” has turned into a nightmare for 17 young South African men who now find themselves stuck on the front lines of the Russia-Ukraine conflict — scared, exhausted, and begging to come back home.





Families say these men left South Africa believing they were going for professional training and better opportunities. But the moment they landed abroad, the story allegedly changed. Their phones were seized, they were made to sign contracts in a language they didn’t understand, and within days they were transported straight into a live combat zone in the Donbas region.





Now, instead of the training they were promised, they are facing drones, shells and freezing conditions — with no proper military experience.





To make it worse, when they pleaded for help, one of the commanders reportedly mocked them, telling them to “stop whining to your mothers and pull up your balls.”





These are South African citizens — not trained soldiers — thrown into a foreign war they never signed up for. Their families back home are terrified, the South African government is investigating, and diplomatic pressure is rising as the truth of how they got there continues to unfold.





This story is a warning to every young person desperate for opportunity: not everything that looks like a “training program” is what it seems.