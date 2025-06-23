SA, ZAMBIA CAN’T INTERFERE OVER LUNGU – FAMILY



… As more details emerge, including the involvement of Jacob Zuma in trying to resolve impasse



The family of late former president Edgar Lungu says neither the government of South Africa nor Zambia can interfere with their decision to bury Lungu’s remains in South Africa.





And South Africa’s minister for International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lemola, yesterday told President Hakainde Hichilema in Lusaka that it was his government’s considered view that Lungu’s remains be buried in Zambia, but they would respect the family’s position because the matter was family and not a diplomatic one.





And well-connected sources have revealed to Daily Revelation the behind the scenes role that former South Africa’s President Jacob Zuma and Zimbabwean President Emerson Mnangagwa have been playing to address the impasse.





The family was asked to respond to the statement by Lamola that it was South Africa’s considered view for Lungu’s remains to be buried in Zambia, including information that Zuma was allegedly denied passage here, and had allegedly offered one of his properties for …





In response, the family said



