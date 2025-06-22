SABC says: Lungu’s family bought a house in South Africa, they now got the right to bury lungu

To fulfill the legal requirements for obtaining a burial permit in South Africa, the family of former President Edgar Lungu purchased a house in South Africa. How quickly does it take to buy a house in South Africa
One of requirements to bury in SA is if you get a house. ECL family have bought a house and now, permitted to bury there. SA gvt refused to hand over the body to Zambian government as the law in that country requires that the body is handed over to the Next of Kin. Tasila Lungu is next of Kin.
Hahahahahahohohohehehehe pwaaaaaa mow mow mow.
ECL was miles ahead of his dull friend.
So the government have been trying to steal the body hahaha kikiki lolest pwaaaaaa.
RSA has laws. It is not like Zambia which has laws crafted by dictator Hakainde to persecute his enemies kikikiki.
DO NOT ALLOW HAKAINDE ANYWHERE NEAR ECL’S BODY. LET HAKAINDE’S TRIP TO RSA BE IN VAIN. BURY OR CREMATE ECL RIGHT NOW IN RSA. DO NOT TRUST HAKAINDE AND HIS SANGOMAS.
VOTE FOR CHANGE IN 2026.