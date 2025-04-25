SABOI FINDS UKA NO LONGER VIABLE



NDC Secretary General Calls for Nationwide Party Consultations on NDC’s Future in the UKA Alliance



24th April 2025



As Secretary General of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I am calling upon all party structures from the provincial level down to branches across the country to urgently convene and deliberate within their respective committees. The agenda is to discuss and submit recommendations to the party Secretariat regarding the NDC’s position on recent developments within the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).



In line with our party policy, consensus must be reached before a final decision is made by the highest organ of our party the National Governing Council (NGC) Committee. The NDC remains committed to inclusive decision-making and values the input of its grassroots leadership.



This is not the first time the NDC has engaged in an Alliance. In 2021, our alliance with the UPND ultimately failed despite 99% of negotiations being concluded. More recently, we have been part of the UKA Alliance. However, key developments in the Alliance and lack thereof, have raised serious concerns about the alliance’s cohesion and long-term viability.



It is, therefore, imperative that the NDC begins to evaluate its options. Like any political party, we reserve the right to align ourselves with any political formation or to stand independently. As we prepare for the 2026 general elections, we must consider whether to remain in UKA, seek an alternative alliance, or stand on our own with our President, Ms. Saboi Imboela, as our presidential candidate.





Let it be remembered that the NDC has weathered many storms. We remained firm even when our founding President, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, left the party at a critical time. Under the capable leadership of President Saboi Imboela, the NDC has stayed strong and resilient. With over nine years in opposition, we have achieved significant milestones, including producing Members of Parliament, Councillors, Permanent Secretaries, and foreign service personnel, among others. This experience reinforces our confidence as we move forward.



You may also be aware of recent posts on social media, including from Saboi Imboela- SI’s official Facebook page, expressing support for opposition leader Harry Kalaba and acknowledging CF’s exit from UKA. These developments must be viewed within the broader context of shifting alliance dynamics and warrant thoughtful reflection from all our members.



As Secretary General, I urge all members to remain steadfast not only in support of our Party President, but also in support of the NDC itself. Let us continue building and strengthening our structures nationwide. Regardless of the outcome of the alliance discussions, we must remain focused on growing our party, providing effective checks and balances while in opposition, and positioning ourselves to form government either independently or in coalition with partners of our choosing.



Let us stand united, consult wisely, and move forward together.



I look forward to receiving your submissions at the Secretariat or on any of my contact details starting now. All submissions must be made before the next Central Committee meeting, which will be held the first week of May. Your voices, along with the guidance of our highest party organ, will be essential in determining the final position of the NDC within the UKA alliance.



Jonathan Banda

Secretary General

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party