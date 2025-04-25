SABOI FINDS UKA NO LONGER VIABLE
NDC Secretary General Calls for Nationwide Party Consultations on NDC’s Future in the UKA Alliance
24th April 2025
As Secretary General of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), I am calling upon all party structures from the provincial level down to branches across the country to urgently convene and deliberate within their respective committees. The agenda is to discuss and submit recommendations to the party Secretariat regarding the NDC’s position on recent developments within the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA).
In line with our party policy, consensus must be reached before a final decision is made by the highest organ of our party the National Governing Council (NGC) Committee. The NDC remains committed to inclusive decision-making and values the input of its grassroots leadership.
This is not the first time the NDC has engaged in an Alliance. In 2021, our alliance with the UPND ultimately failed despite 99% of negotiations being concluded. More recently, we have been part of the UKA Alliance. However, key developments in the Alliance and lack thereof, have raised serious concerns about the alliance’s cohesion and long-term viability.
It is, therefore, imperative that the NDC begins to evaluate its options. Like any political party, we reserve the right to align ourselves with any political formation or to stand independently. As we prepare for the 2026 general elections, we must consider whether to remain in UKA, seek an alternative alliance, or stand on our own with our President, Ms. Saboi Imboela, as our presidential candidate.
Let it be remembered that the NDC has weathered many storms. We remained firm even when our founding President, Dr. Chishimba Kambwili, left the party at a critical time. Under the capable leadership of President Saboi Imboela, the NDC has stayed strong and resilient. With over nine years in opposition, we have achieved significant milestones, including producing Members of Parliament, Councillors, Permanent Secretaries, and foreign service personnel, among others. This experience reinforces our confidence as we move forward.
You may also be aware of recent posts on social media, including from Saboi Imboela- SI’s official Facebook page, expressing support for opposition leader Harry Kalaba and acknowledging CF’s exit from UKA. These developments must be viewed within the broader context of shifting alliance dynamics and warrant thoughtful reflection from all our members.
As Secretary General, I urge all members to remain steadfast not only in support of our Party President, but also in support of the NDC itself. Let us continue building and strengthening our structures nationwide. Regardless of the outcome of the alliance discussions, we must remain focused on growing our party, providing effective checks and balances while in opposition, and positioning ourselves to form government either independently or in coalition with partners of our choosing.
Let us stand united, consult wisely, and move forward together.
I look forward to receiving your submissions at the Secretariat or on any of my contact details starting now. All submissions must be made before the next Central Committee meeting, which will be held the first week of May. Your voices, along with the guidance of our highest party organ, will be essential in determining the final position of the NDC within the UKA alliance.
Jonathan Banda
Secretary General
National Democratic Congress (NDC) Party
CONSISTENCY IS A POSITIVE SIGN OF A RESOLUTELY FIRM LEADERSHIP BUT IF ONE KEEPS JUMPING FROM PARTY TO PARTY OR ALLIANCE TO ALLIANCE, THAT MEANS THEY DO NOT HAVE AN CLEAR AGENDA FOR THE COUNTRY BUT MERELY LOOKING FOR AN OPPORTUNITY TO SNEAK INTO GOVERNMENT ‘ APAMWAMBA’ CIRCLES.
LOOKING FOR AN OPPORTUNITY TO SQUEEZE A FEW MILLIONS FROM THE TREASURY AND THAT IS NO GOOD FOR ZAMBIA AT ALL
WE DID SEE WHAT HAPPENED DURING THE TANTAMENI GANGSTER ERA. WE ARE WHERE WE ARE NOW BECAUSE OF THAT ONE MISTAKE WE MADE WITH THE CHITULIKA VILLAGE COWBOY WHO HIMSELF WAS A VIOLENT CARDER DURING THE UNIP DAYS.
THE FIRST MISTAKE WAS TO SET CAMP WITH WIILLIE NSANDER, A WELL KNOWN KITWE MAFIA AT STATE HOUSE AND MOVED RDA TO STATE HOUSE.
IN HIS FIRST SPEECH IN PARLIAMENT HE EMPHASIZED ON RULING UNDER THE TEN COMMANDMENTS OF THE BIBLE.
FAST FORWARD HE PERFORMED A SHOCKING GYMNASTIC WHEN HE WENT AGAINST HIS PROMISE TO OWNER THE BAROTSE AGREEMENT AND THREATEND TO SHOOT ANY LOZI WHO WOULD OPEN HIS MOUTH ON THE SUBJECT OF THE BAROTSE AGREEMENT.
THEN HELL BROKE LOOSE WHEN THE MAN WHO WAS CHOSEN DEFENSE MINISTER ( AND ALWAYS RUNNING LATE AND DRIVING ON THE WRONG LANE RUSHING TO WORK) CONED HIS WAY INTO STATE HOUSE AFTER THE DEMISE OF HIS PREDECESOR.
IT WAS FREE FOR ALL AS LONG AS KASAKA KA NDALAMA WAS FILLING UP AND CADERS HAD THE FREEDOM TO COLLECT ‘ ISHACHIPANI FOR EVERY LITTLE TRADING SPACE AND BUS STATION IN TOWN ( FOR THE COMMANDERS) AND IN COMPOUNDS.(FOR THE ‘SOLDIERS’)
NOW, ALIGNING YOURSELVES WITH ANY REMNANTS OF THAT HORRIFYING GROUP OF LEADERS WHO MAY WANT TO PRETEND THEY ARE NOT LIKE THE REST IS JEOPARDIZING YOUR CHANCES OF CONTRIBUTING TO THE SANITIZING OF THE LEADERSHIP SPACE.
ZAMBIANS DO NOT WANT ANYTHING TO DO WITH PF BECAUSE IT REIGNED TERROR AND DIVISION IN THIS COUNTRY. IT WAS LIKE A LONG DREAM OF HORROR AND ZAMBIANS DONT WANT TO LOOK BACK.
SO, AS YOU ALIGN YOURSELVES WITH PARTIES, MAKE SURE YOU ARE NOT ASSOCIATED WITH INDECENT INDIVIDUALS. ZAMBIA NEEDS TO CONTINUE CLEANING UP AS INITIATED BY UPND.