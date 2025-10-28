SABOI IMBOELA URGES FAIR POLITICAL ENVIRONMENT AND MODERN DEMOCRATIC PRACTICES AHEAD OF 2026 ELECTIONS





NATIONAL Democratic Congress President Saboi Imboela has called for a fair and inclusive political environment in the country, stressing the importance of embracing modern politics centered on ideas rather than violence or the arrest of opposition figures.





Speaking in an interview with Phoenix News, Ms. Imboela has expressed concern that many individuals including politicians and former government officials may face imprisonment in the coming year.





She has warned that such actions risk being used as a strategy to sideline potential candidates and perceived threats to the ruling party ahead of the 2026 elections.





Meanwhile, Ms. Imboela has also highlighted the crucial role of women in leadership and decision-making spaces, emphasising that women leaders should stand as strong examples of democratic values.



PN