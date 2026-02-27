Saboi Imboela’s NDC to Hire Cyber Experts to Investigate Framing of Secretary Genera

NDC to Hire Cyber Experts to Investigate Framing of Secretary General

26/02/2026

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is considering hiring private cyber experts to investigate the circumstances surrounding the recent accusations of cyber crimes against our Secretary General, Mr. Mambwe Zimba.

The party vehemently and without a shadow of doubt expresses confidence in Mr. Zimba’s innocence and condemns the manner in which some papers and people are going out of their way to paint him guilty when infact not. Such writings are tantamount to cyber crimes in themselves.

We strongly believe there has been a mix-up, mistaken identity or deliberate framing of our SG, and we are determined to get to the bottom of this. We are exploring all options, including hiring private investigators and cyber experts, to help us uncover the truth.

The move underscores our party’s commitment to defending our Secretary General and exposing what we see as a deliberate frame-up. We have faith in Mr. Zimba’s integrity, and we will not let anyone tarnish his reputation.

They may have won the battle of getting him arrested on these malicious charges, but we shall win the war when the truth comes out and the public sees why we never doubted his innocence for a second.

We urge the Police to widen their investigation to identify the real perpetrators, because we know that Mr. Mambwe Zimba is not guilty of this accusation.

Our Party President Ms Saboi Imboela is already in talks with cyber experts that can potentially help us understand the people behind this frame- up and why they did it in the first place. We, therefore, urge our party members and the general public to stay calm as we seek to ensure that the truth comes out as soon as possible.

Issued by;

Apostle Bukanga Samuel Bukanga

Spokesperson- National Democratic Congress, NDC