SABOI QUESTIONS SAKWIBA SIKOTA’S AUTHORITY TO EXPEL HER FROM UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE BUT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW UKA

IMBOELA QUESTIONS SAKWIBA SIKOTA’S AUTHORITY TO EXPEL HER FROM UNITED KWACHA ALLIANCE BUT ANNOUNCES LAUNCH OF NEW UKA





By: Sun FM TV Reporter



The Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) President Saboi Imboela has dismissed claims that she has been expelled from the United Kwacha Alliance (UKA), questioning the authority of Alliance Chairperson Sakwiba Sikota to make such a decision.





In a strong social media Facebook post, Ms. Imboela referred to Mr. Sikota as “Grandpa” and challenged the legality of her alleged expulsion, sarcastically asking, “Using which powers?” She further remarked that “people play a lot in this country” and suggested that Mr. Sikota should consider retiring from politics.





Ms Imboela has however announced that together with other political parties they are set to launch New UKA leaving the Old one for old people.