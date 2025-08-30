SAD NEWS: CHIPATA ACCOUNTANT MÚRD£RŚ GIRLFRIEND IN MATRIMONIAL HOUSE WEEKS AFTER CHASING WIFE





By Staff Repoter



POLICE in Chipata have arrested a 38-year old accountant in connection with the gruesome murder of Rhoda Munkombwe, a 25-year-old woman he was seen sneak into his house, by the landlord.





The incident is believed to have occurred between Thursday night and the early hours of yesterday and was reported to Police around 05:00 hours, by the victim’s father, Terry Munkombwe.





Eastern Province Police Commanding Officer Robertson Mweemba reveals to TV Yatu that the victim, Rodah Munkombwe of Kapata area, was murdered at plot number 5390B in Kanjala, Chipata district.





Details of the matter are that Edward Mwanamuchele, an accountant at Horizon Company, allegedly used a metal bar to inflict a deep cut on the head of the victim, leaving her with multiple injuries on her legs and bruises across her body.





“According to preliminary investigations, Mwanamuchele had been living alone after chasing his wife on August 5 this year when he discovered she had misused rent money. On August 28, around 19:00 hours, he was seen entering his home with a woman later identified as Rodah.





“His landlord, Moonga Ngobeka, aged 33, told police he later heard disturbing noise from the house around 23:30 hours. When he confronted the suspect to open the door, Mwanamuchele claimed he had misplaced the keys,” Mweemba said.





Ngobeka then used a spare key to open the door and was shocked to find a woman lying unconscious in a pool of blood near the door.



The landlord acted immediately by calling an ambulance, which rushed the victim to Chipata Central Hospital, but she was pronounced dead upon arrival.





“When Ngobeka returned from the hospital, he found the suspect mopping blood in the sitting room. Alarmed by the scene, he alerted police, who rushed to the house and managed to apprehend Mwanamuchele as he allegedly attempted to flee”, Mweemba said.





Officers found the house in disarray, with blood stains in the sitting room, bathroom, and bedroom.





Mweemba confirmed the arrest, saying, “The suspect has been taken into custody and is assisting police with investigations. The body of the deceased has been deposited in the Chipata Central Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem examination. We will provide further details as investigations progress.”



CREDIT – TV Yatu