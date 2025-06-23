SAD: Zambian soldier killed on peacekeeping dies after an attack



A Zambian peacekeeper in the Central African Republic has died after a patrol was attacked along the Birao-Am Dafock axis in Vakaga Prefecture.



The attack by unidentified armed people on 20 June 2025 against the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic -MINUSCA also resulted in the injury of another Zambian peacekeeper.





The identity of the fallen peacekeeper has been withdrawn.



United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has strongly condemned the attack and has expressed his condolences to the families of the dead peacekeeper and to the Government and the people of Zambia.





Gutteres said attacks targeting United Nations peacekeepers may constitute war crimes under international law.





He has called on the Central African authorities to spare no effort in identifying the perpetrators of the tragedy so that they can be brought to justice swiftly.





This is according to a statement issued to ZNBC News by Gutteres’s Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric.



File picture for illustration only