SADC CALLS FOR CALM, CONSTRUCTIVE ENGAGEMENT TO RESTORE PEACE IN MADAGASCAR



16th OCTOBER 2025



1. The Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Organ Troika, hereafter referred to as “Summit,” was held virtually on 16 October 2025 to deliberate on the political and social developments in the Republic of Madagascar.





2. Summit was chaired by His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, in his capacity as Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.





3. Summit was attended by the following SADC Organ Troika Heads of State and Government, or their representatives:

Malawi: H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President

United Republic of Tanzania: H.E. Dr. Philip Isdor Mpango, Vice President

Eswatini: Honourable Senator Polile Shakantu, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation





4. Summit was also attended by Ministers from the SADC Organ Troika Member States, and the Executive Secretary of SADC.



5. Summit congratulated His Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on his recent election as the seventh President of the Republic of Malawi and on his assumption of the role of Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation.





6. Summit reaffirmed its commitment to supporting efforts aimed at restoring peace, stability, and democratic governance in the Republic of Madagascar, called on all Malagasy stakeholders to prioritise inclusive dialogue as the primary mechanism for resolving the current crisis, and urged all parties to refrain from violence, looting, and destruction of properties.





7. Summit noted the urgency of restoring calm and promoting a conducive environment for constructive engagement, emphasised the need for immediate and peaceful dialogue, and mandated the Chairperson of the Organ to deliver a message, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Madagascar, conveying SADC’s readiness to mediate the situation.





8. Summit called for all parties to prioritise the protection of vulnerable segments of the population, with particular attention to young people, the elderly, women, and persons with disabilities.



9. Summit endorsed the urgent deployment of a Technical Mission comprising Organ Troika Member States, supported by the SADC Secretariat, to undertake an all-inclusive fact-finding mission to the Republic of Madagascar by 22nd October 2025, and to report its findings to the Chairperson of the Organ by 31st October 2025.





10. Summit resolved to convene an Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit immediately thereafter, to deliberate on the mission report concerning the political and security situation in the Republic of Madagascar.





11. Summit directed the SADC Secretariat to engage strategic partners, namely the Indian Ocean Commission (IOC), the African Union (AU), and the United Nations (UN), to ensure coordinated and complementary interventions in the Republic of Madagascar.





12. Summit approved a comprehensive assessment of the implementation of the roadmap to End the Crisis in Madagascar, to be conducted by Organ Troika Member States with support from the Panel of Elders (PoE), the Mediation Reference Group (MRG), and the SADC Secretariat to identify outstanding issues and determine the assistance required by Madagascar to achieve full implementation.





13. Summit expressed appreciation to the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, H.E. Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, President of the Republic of Malawi, for convening the Extraordinary Summit and for his leadership and guidance.





14. The Chairperson of SADC Organ Troika extended gratitude to the Organ Troika Heads of State and Government for their participation and for their continued commitment to promoting stability, peace, and security in the Region, and the Republic of Madagascar in particular.



Done on 16th October 2025

Lilongwe, Republic of Malawi