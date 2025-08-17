SADC Chairperson moves from President  Munangagwa of Zimbabwe to President Andry Nirina Rajoelina of Madagascar





The 45th Ordinary Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) is underway at the IVATO Conference Centre in Antananarivo, Republic of Madagascar, under the theme “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC.”





At this landmark gathering, His Excellency Mr. Andry Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar, was elected as Chairperson of SADC. He takes over the leadership of the regional bloc from His Excellency Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, President of the Republic of Zimbabwe, who has steered the Organisation over the past year.





In his acceptance, President Rajoelina underscored the importance of solidarity and shared responsibility in driving the SADC integration agenda, particularly in strengthening economic resilience, promoting regional stability, and accelerating sustainable development for the benefit of the citizens of Southern Africa.





The 45th Summit also witnessed a historic moment as four newly elected leaders attended and addressed the gathering for the first time. They include:



✅ Advocate Duma Boko, President of the Republic of Botswana,

✅ His Excellency Mr. Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique,

✅ Her Excellency Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, President of the Republic of Namibia, and

✅ Honourable Prime Minister Dr. Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius.



In their maiden speeches, the new leaders reaffirmed their commitment to deepening regional cooperation, consolidating peace and security, and promoting industrialisation, trade, and investment as catalysts for inclusive growth and development in the SADC region. Their presence symbolises a renewed momentum in SADC’s collective vision, as the region embraces both continuity and change in its leadership.





The Summit is expected to deliberate on a wide range of issues of strategic importance, including peace and security, industrialisation, climate resilience, food security, and energy transition, with the aim of strengthening the foundations for a resilient and prosperous Southern African Community.