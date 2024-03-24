SADC LEADERS HAIL PRESIDENT HICHILEMA FOR PROMOTING REGIONAL PEACE

FOREIGN Heads of State have returned to their respective countries after attending the extraordinary organ TROIKA plus SADC TROIKA summit in Lusaka.

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, President of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera, Lesotho Prime Minister Sam Matekane, Angolan President Joao Lourenco and Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi departed Lusaka through the Kenneth Kaunda International Airport this afternoon.

Speaking to ZANIS before departure, the Heads of State expressed happiness with the outcome of the summit, saying it tackled issues of insecurity in some regions and drought which has ravaged most of the countries in the SADC region.

And Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi hailed President Hakainde Hichilema for the efforts he is making in promoting peace in the SADC region as Chairperson of the SADC Troika organ on politics, Defence and Security cooperation.

President Nyusi said President Hichilema is doing his best to ensure there is stability in Africa.