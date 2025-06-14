SADC PRESIDENTS, EX-HEADS STEP IN OVER LUNGU’S REMAINS

Presidents and former presidents in the SADC region are said to have gotten involved in trying to address the impasse between the family of the late former president Edgar Lungu and the government, over the repatriation of his remains from South Africa where he died last Thursday while receiving medical attention.

But foreign affairs and international relations minister Mulambo Haimbe said he was not aware of the involvement of such stakeholders. He said, perhaps, that was something that was happening among SADC leaders as their own initiative.

Impeccable sources in both the PF and the UPND administration have told Daily Revelation that following the failure of two government delegations to address the impasse with the late Lungu’s family members, Presidents and former heads of states in the SADC region were now frantically working between State House and