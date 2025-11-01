SADC REGRETS LOSS OF LIFE AND UNREST IN TANZANIA



We are deeply concerned by the ongoing loss of life, injuries, and destruction of property and public infrastructure. SADC calls upon all stakeholders to exercise maximum restraint and refrain from actions that may further escalate violence and unrest.





SADC reaffirms its readiness to assist, hrough appropriate mechanisms, in facilitating a peaceful resolution to the current challenges.





We therefore appeal for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urge all parties to prioritise the well-being and livelihoods

of the people of the United Republic of Tanzania.





We stress the importance of embracing peaceful and constructive dialogue as the

preferred avenue for addressing grievances.

Our collective aspiration remains he

restoration of harmony and stability in the United Republic of Tanzania, in line with our shared vision of good governance, social cohesion, and sustainable development across the region.