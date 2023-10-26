Sadio Mane buys French club Bourges Foot 18

Senegalese star Sadio Mane has completed the takeover of Boyrges Foot 18, acquiring a majority stake in the French club, according to a Twitter post by Ghanaian sports marketer Jon Boafo

Mané, 31, is thought to have been willing to invest in a football club for some time and his relationship with former Bourges Foot 18 president Cheikh Sylla was pivotal in his decision to invest as Sylla will remain as the club’s president.

The purchase of the club is seen as an avenue to help young players from Senegal find their way to top-level football.

According to reports, Mané contributed some funds to the club in order to assist them in recruiting players during last summer’s transfer.

The club, located 250 kilometers from Paris in central France, has never played higher than the French second division. Bourges sit second bottom in Group B of the Championnat National.

Mané won six trophies during his time at Anfield, including the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League in 2020.

Currently playing for Al Nassr in the Saudi Arabia Pro League, Mane has fetched six goals in 10 games for the Riyadh side, having joined in August 2023.