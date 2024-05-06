ZAMBIANS SHOULD SUPPORT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ‘S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA- Spuki Mulemwa

ZAMBIANS SHOULD SUPPORT PRESIDENT HICHILEMA ‘S DEVELOPMENT AGENDA

The New Dawn Administration under the focused leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema’s development agenda has immensely benefited rural Provinces , which were marginalized by previous governments.

Indeed, the country has witnessed massive construction of Infrastructure and facelifts of existing ones, which were abandoned by previous governments.

It’s also gratifying to note that the Head of State’s pledge to increase annually the expanded in scope CDF will ensure a steady flow of resources needed to accelerate the local -driven development agenda.

More so, the free education policy is a great milestone which has enabled many children in far-flung areas like Western Province access quality education, who were previously excluded because their parents could not afford to pay school fees.

We are also elated by the President’s commitment to build a university in each of the ten provinces.

It’s for these reasons we are urging citizens across the country, especially Western Province and other rural Provinces to rally behind President Hichilema as his development trajectory is transforming lives as evidenced in all 156 constituencies with the increased and expanded in scope CDF is released at the same time, which was not the case previously.

Issued by:

Spuki Mulemwa

UPND Western Province Presidential Campaign Team Spokesperson.