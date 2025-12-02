Sadio Mané continues to provide for the needs of his hometown, the Senegalese village of Bambali.🇸🇳





He has previously delivered several major projects, including a modern school, a fully equipped health centre, a gas station, 4G internet access, and a 1,000-seat football stadium. Yesterday, he inaugurated a new bakery.



Built at a cost of approximately $399,950, the bakery will make it easier for villagers to access their daily food staples while creating valuable job opportunities for the community’s youth. This is a beautiful step in the ongoing development of his village. 💛🇸🇳