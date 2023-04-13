Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich after fight with Leroy Sane

Bayern Munich have left Sadio Mane out of their squad for Saturday’s league match against Hoffenheim amid reports he punched team-mate Leroy Sane.

Reports in Germany alleged Mane hit Sane in the face following Tuesday’s 3-0 Champions League defeat by Manchester City at Etihad Stadium.

The pair reportedly had to be separated by team-mates after the altercation.

Bayern said Senegal forward Mane has been dropped because of “misconduct” and confirmed he will also be fined.

“Sadio Mane, 31, will not be included in the FC Bayern squad for this Saturday’s home match against 1899 Hoffenheim,” said Bayern in a statement on Thursday.

“This is due to his misconduct after Bayern’s Champions League match at Manchester City. Mane will also be given a fine.”

Bild said former Liverpool player Mane, a two-time African footballer of the year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the defeat.

After flying back to Germany Mane was picked up privately at the airport while Sane got the team bus.

Neither Mane nor Sane have yet commented on the alleged altercation.

Bayern host City in their quarter-final second leg next Wednesday.