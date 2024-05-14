PEACE AT LAST: FAZ, AGGRIEVED PARTY BURY HATCHET

The Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- and the aggrieved parties have agreed to resolve issues out of Court.

FAZ member DAMIANO MUTALE and Lusaka resident MABVUTO PHIRI had obtained an injunction against FAZ restraining the Association from holding the annual general meeting set for April 27, 2024.

Speaking at joint press briefing in LUSAKA today, Lawyer representing FAZ, PHILIP CHIBUNDI said the two parties have opted to resolve the matter out of Court and have since withdrawn the matter.

CHIBUNDI however said the parties are yet to get consent from High Court Judge GREENWELL MALUMANI who is handling the matter.

And Lawyers for the aggrieved parties, PAUL CHOLA from Lewis and Nathan Advocates said the aggrieved party is hopeful that the dialogue which will be held between FAZ, the complainants and Government will yield better results and unite the football family

Meanwhile Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU commended both parties for agreeing to resolve the matter outside Court.

NKANDU said following President HAKAINDE HICHILEMA’s directive, his Ministry and the two parties involved have accelerated the issue and resolved that the matter be dealt with outside Court.

President HICHILEMA yesterday directed Sports Minister ELVIS NKANDU to set up a round table discussion to resolve wrangles at FAZ.

