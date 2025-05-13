SAFA denies R10 million payout to Danny Jordaan, blames smear campaign



The South African Football Association (SAFA) has firmly denied allegations that its president, Danny Jordaan, received an unauthorized R10 million payment in 2020.





In a statement, SAFA called the claims “malicious” and “mischievous,” saying they form part of a coordinated smear campaign aimed at destabilizing the organization’s leadership.





CEO Lydia Monyepao said the allegations were based on financial data illegally accessed and misinterpreted to create a false narrative.





SAFA clarified that the R10 million figure represents cumulative payments made to Jordaan between 2007 and 2025, during his tenure in various roles, including CEO of SAFA, head of the 2010 World Cup Bid, and CEO of the FIFA World Cup Local Organizing Committee.





These payments included meeting allowances, bonuses for securing the World Cup, separation packages, and legitimate transfers from the Confederation of African Football (CAF).





The association emphasized that all payments were properly authorized by its National Executive Committee. SAFA also confirmed that former media liaison officer Namhla Mphelo, dismissed for allegedly leaking information, has taken the matter to the CCMA, claiming unfair dismissal.