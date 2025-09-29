BREAKING NEWS: “Sahel Intelligence Drop Bombshell: Ready to Name Top Nigerian Politicians Allegedly Sponsoring Band!ts in the country!”





Intelligence agencies from Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have revealed that they are preparing to release the names of senior Nigerian politicians allegedly supporting terriorist groups operating in Nigeria’s North-West and causing unrest in the country.





This revelation was made by security analyst Zagazola Makama, who has consistently reported on terror!sm, insurgency, and banditry across the Sahel region.





If these names are made public, it could cause a political earthquake in Nigeria and possibly reshape the fight against insecurity in the North.



What do you think — will these revelations finally expose the truth behind Boko haram in Nigeria, or will it be swept under the carpet as ususal?



