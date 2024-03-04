Sahel Is Global ‘Epicentre’ Of Terrorism – Report Reveals

A new report has revealed that the Sahel region in Africa saw the most terrorism-related deaths last year.

In its annual Global Terrorism Index, the Institute for Economics and Peace said the region now accounts for almost half of all global terrorism deaths and has experienced a dramatic increase in violence, with the number of deaths increasing thirty times since 2007.

“The epicentre of terrorism has now conclusively shifted out of the Middle East and into the central Sahel region of sub-Saharan Africa,” the report stated.

It said Burkina Faso suffered the most, with the number of fatalities rising by nearly 70%, adding that terrorism had also gotten worse in neighbouring Mali and Niger.

All three of these countries are under military rule.